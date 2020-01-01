26 C
Mogadishu
March 5, 2020
Wararkii U Danbeeyey

PAF chief, Somali Air Force commander discuss bilateral ties

Joe Biden Oo Guul Balaadhan Ka Gaadhay Doorashada Maraykanka

Maraykanka Oo Duqaeeyey Taalibaan Heshiiskii Nabada Kadib

Turkiga Oo Weerar Balaadhan Ku Qaaday Waqooyiga Suuriya

Maxkamad Ku Taala Sanca Oo Dil Toogasho Ah Ku Xukuntay 35 Xildhibaan

Maamul Goboleedyadda Puntland Iyo Jubba Land Oo Qaadacay Shirka Dayn Cafinta Soomaliya

Pakistan, Iran agree to work together against coronavirus

Shiinaha Oo Ka Waramay Xaalada Ardayda Soomaliyeed Ee Dalkiisa Joogta

Masar Oo Daldashay Hisham Ashmawi

Sucuudiga Oo Muwaadiniintiisa & Muslimiinta Kale Ee Ku Nool Dalkiisa Ka Mamnuucay Cumrada

Heemaal News Network
English News

PAF chief, Somali Air Force commander discuss bilateral ties

Commander of Somali Air Force, Brigadier General Mohamed Sheikh called on PAF Chief, Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan at Air Headquarters in Islamabad today [Wednesday].

Both the commanders discussed ways and means to further enhance mutual cooperation between the two air forces.

The Somalian commander lauded the glorious history of Pakistan Air Force and also acknowledged the endeavors made by the PAF in modernization and indigenization of its fleet in recent years.

Highlighting the cordial relations between Pakistan and Somali, Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan offered support and cooperation to Somali Air Force in the field of military training.

Yesterday, Ukrainian Air Force Commander General Sergii Drozdov had met Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan at Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

According to a spokesperson of PAF, matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, professional cooperation and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

On the occasion, the Ukrainian air chief lauded the readiness and professional expertise of PAF.

A smartly turned out contingent of PAF presented a guard of honour to the visiting dignitary. He laid a floral wreath on martyrs monument, the spokesperson added.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More