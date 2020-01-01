Pakistan, Iran agree to work together against coronavirus

27.3 C
Mogadishu
March 4, 2020
Wararkii U Danbeeyey

Heemaal News Network
English News

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to work together against spreading of coronavirus.

The agreement came at a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Iranian counterpart Jawad Zarif today (Wednesday).

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan extends its full support to Iran to cope with the outbreak of Coronavirus.

He said Pakistan regrets the loss of precious lives in Iran due to the epidemic outbreak.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi thanked the Iranian Foreign Minister for highlighting the Indian atrocities against Indian Muslims.

