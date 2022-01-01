Pakistan, Somalia bound by eternal relationship of religion: NA Speaker

Somalian parliamentary delegation headed by Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Ahmed Moalim Figi of Somalia called on National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf at the Parliament House on Friday.

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Somalia and other important issues were discussed.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that Pakistan and Somalia are bound by the eternal relationship of religion and brotherhood and the people of Pakistan have a deep commitment to the people of Somalia.

He said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its cordial relations with Somalia.

The people of Somalia were very hardworking. Speaker National Assembly said that people of Pakistan and Somalia had to face difficult situation and the problems of Pakistan and Somalia were common.

In the recent disastrous floods in history, Pakistan has been destroyed on a large scale. The people of Pakistan have proved that they are united in this difficult situation. It is important, he said, that Pakistan wants to promote cooperation with Somalia in other fields including trade.

He said exchange of delegations at the parliamentary level between the two countries was necessary. The Speaker also said that parliamentarians of both countries could benefit from each other’s experiences through exchange of parliamentarians.

Somalia’s Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Ahmed Moalim Fagi Ahmed thanked the government and people of Pakistan for the warm welcome given to his delegation in Pakistan.

He said that Somalia values its fraternal relations with Pakistan. Minister of Somalia Ahmed Moalim Figi said that development of contacts at the parliamentary level can play an important role in bringing the parliamentarians and people of the two countries closer.