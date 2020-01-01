PM moved to intensive care after condition worsens

Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his condition worsened, Downing Street has said.

The prime minister was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday night – 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus – due to “persistent” symptoms of COVID-19.

He was initially admitted for further tests but Mr Johnson’s health has since deteriorated, Number 10 said.

The prime minister, 55, is understood to have experienced breathing difficulties on Monday afternoon and was given oxygen.

He remains conscious and has not been put on a ventilator, but was moved to intensive care as a precaution should he later need one.

The prime minister phoned Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to ask him to deputise “where necessary”, a request made before Mr Johnson was moved to intensive care.

The Queen has been kept informed of the developments, a Buckingham Palace source told Sky News.