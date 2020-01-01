31 C
Mogadishu
April 7, 2020
Wararkii U Danbeeyey

Uruurka IGAD Oo Qaybsaday Lacag Ay Kula Dagalamayaan Covid19

Bas Dawalkii Shanaad Oo Somali Ah Oo Corona Virus Ugu Geeryooday London

Boris Johnson Oo Xaaladiisa Caafimmaad Ka Sii Dartay Laguna Rakibay Qalabka Neefsiga

PM moved to intensive care after condition worsens

Wararkii Ugu Denbeeyay Ee Caabuqa Corona-virus Ee Africa.(Akhriso) Jabuuti Kenya Uganda Iyo…

Norway Oo Shaacisay Inay Xakamaysay Faafida Corona-virus Ee Dalkeeda.

Dhinacyadii Isku-hayay Jubaland Oo Nairobi ku Gaarey Heshiis Horudhac ah.

Dawlada Oo War kasoo Saaratay 8 Horjooge Al-Shabaab ah Oo Duqayn Lagu Dilay.

Macalinkii Heesaha Kabanka Somaliya Xudeydi Oo Corona-virus Loo Dhigay Isbitaalka London.

Saylici Oo Xoghayaha Gudiga ka Hortaga Corona-viris U Magacaabay Xuseen Dayr.

Heemaal News Network
English News

PM moved to intensive care after condition worsens

Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his condition worsened, Downing Street has said.
The prime minister was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday night – 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus – due to “persistent” symptoms of COVID-19.

He was initially admitted for further tests but Mr Johnson’s health has since deteriorated, Number 10 said.
The prime minister, 55, is understood to have experienced breathing difficulties on Monday afternoon and was given oxygen.

He remains conscious and has not been put on a ventilator, but was moved to intensive care as a precaution should he later need one.

The prime minister phoned Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to ask him to deputise “where necessary”, a request made before Mr Johnson was moved to intensive care.

The Queen has been kept informed of the developments, a Buckingham Palace source told Sky News.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More