PM Roble, opposition Leaders hold prayers for MP killed in Bomb Attack

Prime Minister Mohamed Roble together with opposition leaders held prayers for the deceased MP Amina Mohamed who was killed in Beletweyne on Wednesday.

The leaders gathered at the Airforce Hangar within Aden Adde Airport to pray for the vocal Lawmaker who succumbed to a bomb attack while on the campaign trail.



Two former presidents- Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his predecessor Sharif Sheikh Ahmed led the Opposition leaders in honouring the fallen MP.

Prime Minister Mohamed Roble earlier condoled with the family of the deceased noting Amina had faced resistance as she campaign for her re-election.

Amina was a fierce critic of Villa Somalia and stood firmly against the disappearance and dear of her constituent Ikran Tahlil who worked for the National Intelligence and Security Agency, NISA.