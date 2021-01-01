Policeman shoots dead colleague in Garowe

A police officer in Puntland reportedly shot dead a colleague Wednesday night barely two days after the presidential guard fired at a woman killing her in Garowe.



Sources said the man identified as Bootan Mohamed Bootan was gunned down by his colleague after an alleged alternation in the outskirts Garowe.

Nugal Regional Police Commander Mohamed Aden Jama told the media the police officer was arrested in Budunbuto area after he fled the scene.

Barely two days ago, Puntland presidential guard shot and killed a woman who was in a private car in Garowe.

The woman, Maryan Ahmed Aato was reportedly shot dead by the presidential guard after her car joined a convoy of president Abdullahi Deni who was returning from campaigns in Qardho district.