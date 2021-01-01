President Deni’s security forces shoot dead female civilian.

The Puntland presidential guard shot dead a woman Monday night as president Abdullahi Deni returned to Garowe from the Qardho region, where he had been holding electoral campaigns.



Sources said that the woman identified as Maryan Ahmed Mohamed died after the elite security forces opened fire on the vehicle she was occupied.

Sources noted that the security forces perceived the driver as a threat after driving into the convoy carrying the Puntland leader.

There was no immediate comment from authorities in Puntland.

The shooting comes as Puntland’s security ministry put out a directive this week that banned politicians from travelling with the military while campaigning.