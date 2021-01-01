Puntland Resettles at least 700 Evictees from Lasa’anod.

About seven hundred people who were evicted by Somaliland government from Las’anod have been temporarily resettled by Puntland government.

Interior Minister Mohamed Dhaban’ad said 758 people among them men women and children had received shelter, food and medical supplies.



The evictees were mainly settled in Galkaayo following their arrival there on Sunday.

Those who spoke to the media said they left some of their families and property in Lasa’anod after they were forcefully evicted by Somaliland authorities.

The Muse Bihi administration accused the evictees most of whom orginate from South West state of fueling insecurity in the area. However, sources said business rivalry may have led to the eviction.

Puntland immediately appealed to local aid agencies to take part in the resettlement of these families.

