Qatar provides computers, printers & wireless devices to Somali Civil Aviation Authority

he State of Qatar has provided the Federal Republic of Somalia with computers, printers and radio devices as a gift from Qatar’s Civil Aviation Authority to its Somali counterpart.

The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H E Hassan bin Hamza Hashem, handed over the shipment to the Director-General of the Somali Civil Aviation Authority, Ahmed Moallim Hassan.

The handover ceremony was attended by the Somali Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, Mohamed Abdullahi Salat, MPs and officials of the Civil Aviation Authority, in addition to representatives from the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), the African Union Mission for Somalia (AMISOM), as well as International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and the Turkish FAVORI LLC, the company managing Mogadishu’ Aden Adde International Airport.

The Somali Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation extended thanks to the State of Qatar’s continues support for the Somali Government and people in all fields, expressing his gratefulness for supporting the Somali Civil Aviation Authority.

For his part, the Director-General of the Somali Civil Aviation Authority thanked the State of Qatar for supporting the Somali Civil Aviation Authority with the valuable technical equipment. He also indicated that the Qatari support would be for the entire of Somalia not only the capital Mogadishu, and that they are going to distribute it on all of the country’s airports.