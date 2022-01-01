Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz has died

The owner of Red Bull is dead, reports Bild and the trade press within motorsport, among others. The company’s employees are said to have received an email about the billionaire’s death earlier Saturday.

The company Red Bull GmbH was formed in 1984 by the Austrian Mateschitz and the Thai businessman Chaleo Yoovidhya, before three years later they launched the energy drink Red Bull.

In addition to sponsoring, Red Bull is also behind a number of major events in sports, extreme sports and entertainment. From 2005, Red Bull’s owner Mateschitz bought into sports clubs and teams in Formula 1 and football.