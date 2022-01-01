Rishi Sunak is running as a prime ministerial candidate

Rushi Sunak announces that he is standing as a candidate to become the new leader of the Tory party – and thus also British Prime Minister.

– Great Britain is a great country, but we are facing a deep economic crisis, writes Sunak on Twitter.

Sunak, a former Chancellor of the Exchequer, was the first in Britain’s Conservative Party to get the 100 signatures required to run as a new prime minister candidate after the resignation of Liz Truss.

On Saturday, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson achieved the same goal.

The news agency Reuters reported that Johnson and Sunak were to meet on Saturday evening. The reason for the meeting is currently unknown.

Penny Mordaunt has also been touted as a possible candidate. Mordaunt is leader of the British House of Commons, and is popular among the grassroots of the party.

Sunak lost the final round to Liz Truss earlier this year. Now he is making another attempt to become the country’s leader.