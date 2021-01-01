Roadside Blast In Somalia Kills Top Military Commander

At least two people, including a top national army commander, were killed when a roadside bomb targeted a military vehicle outside Bal’ad, Middle Shabelle region, an official said on Saturday.

The attack occurred near Gololey on the outskirts of Bal’ad, an agricultural town 40 kilometers (24 miles) from the capital, Mogadishu.

Police officer Abdi Rage told Anadolu Agency that the military was carrying Yasin Abdi Tohow, a top military commander in Middle Shabelle, when it was targeted by the blast that killed him and one of his bodyguards. Several others were also injured.

Hirshabelle regional State President Ali Gudlawe Hussein confirmed the death of Tohow and offered condolences to his family.

Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack and said it killed the commander and wounded more than five other soldiers.