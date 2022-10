The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that Russia has destroyed a warehouse with 100,000 tonnes of fuel in central Ukraine.

According to the report, the fuel was intended for the Ukrainian air force.

The warehouse was located in Smila in Cherkassy county, the ministry said on Sunday.

Ukrainian authorities reported on Saturday a series of Russian attacks against the county, which lies southeast of Kyiv. Five drones carrying explosives were shot down, according to the presidential office in Kyiv.