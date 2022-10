A Russian fighter jet has crashed into a two-storey residence in the Russian city of Irkutsk, writes Reuters, citing the state news agency Tass.

The plane will be of the Su-30 type, writes REN on Twitter.

In a post on Telegram, the governor of the city, Igor Kobzev, writes that the plane crashed into a two-story building in the city.

The governor further writes that he has no information on the number of injured or dead.