Wararkii U Danbeeyey

Trump Oo Eedeeyey Yurub Joojiyayna Dhamaan Duulimaadyadii Uga Tagi Jiray

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Jilaagii Filimkii Captain Phillips Oo Laga Helay Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia suspends travel, flights to EU, several other countries over coronavirus

Ilhan Omar marries political consultant Tim Mynett

Ilhaan Cumar Oo La Aqal Gashay Tim Mynett

Farmaajo Oo Isbitaal ku Booqday Haweenay Mataano U Dhashay weriye ay Dileen Al-Shabaab.(Sawiro)

WHO Oo ku Dhawaaqday Caabuqa Corona Inuu yahay Musiibo Caalami ah.

Wasiirada A.Dibada Ee Somaliya iyo Kenya Oo Kulan ku Yeeshay Nairobi.

Barasaab Roba Oo ka Dayriyay Xaalada Colaadeed Oo ka Taagan Magalada Mandheera Ee Kenya.

English News

Saudi Arabia suspends travel, flights to EU, several other countries over coronavirus

Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended travel of citizens and residents and halted flights with several states due to coronavirus fears, state news agency SPA said on Thursday citing an official source at Interior Ministry.

The decision includes the European Union, Switzerland, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Sudan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, and Somalia, source added, saying the Kingdom also suspended entry to those coming from these countries.

Saudi Arabia also suspended passenger traffic through all land crossings with Jordan , while commercial and cargo traffic is still allowed, and the passage of exceptional humanitarian cases.

The decision excludes health workers in the Kingdom from Philippines and India, and evacuation, shipping and trade trips taking necessary precautions. Saudi Arabia has 45 coronavirus cases.

