Senate elections in Hirshabelle halted due to dispute between president and vice president.

Sources from the Hirshabelle regional administration say there is a severe rift between Hirshabelle president Ali Gudlawe and his vice-president, Yusuf Dabageed.

The dispute between the two top officials of the Hirshabelle’s regional administration is said to be over one of the seats in the Upper House.



In recent days, top-level government officials in the region have attempted to broker a deal between Gudlawe and Dabageed.

Hirshabelle’s regional members or parliament abandoned the election last week after lawmakers shouted down electoral moderators.

The disruption was allegedly carried out by lawmakers who supported the vice president when they realized their candidate was losing.

Hirshabelle’s President and Vice-President were not present in the election hall during the vote.

Hirshabelle’s vice president has said that he will not support the senate race if his candidate, Ali Shabaan, is not elected to one of the eight seats allocated to the region.

Candidates who registered to run for the Senate were told in back-room deals that Hirshabelle officials demanded not to contest seats earmarked by the President and VP.

The dispute between Gudlawe and Dabaged has led to a delay in electing seats in Hirshabelle’s Upper House of Hirshabelle.

Hirshabelle’s senate race was heralded as the most open and fair election out of Somalia’s federal member states – where the regional President hand-picked candidates – but that has quickly devolved into uncertainty/