Serial killer Arrested By Police In California

The police in California (USA) on Saturday arrested a 43-year-old man they link to a series of murders, reports CNN and several American media.

The police followed the man, who they believe was out looking for more victims to kill, says the police chief in Stockton, Stanley McFadden at a press conference.

– His pattern was recognisable. He stayed around parks, dark places, stopped and looked around. Then we thought it was best to arrest this person, he says.

The man was wearing dark clothes, a mask and a firearm when they arrested him, according to the police.

– We are sure that we stopped another murder, says the police chief.

They believe he is behind six murders. Five murders since July 8, four of them Hispanic men between the ages of 21 and 54, as well as a white man, 35.

They also link two shootings to the man from 2021. A fatal case in April, in which a 40-year-old Hispanic man died, and of a 46-year-old woman in Stockton, who survived.

Last week, a large cash reward was promised for information that could be linked to the perpetrator. The mayor of Stockton has now thanked the public for a number of tips.

The accused will be brought to court on Tuesday, it was announced at the press conference.