Sir Mo Farah reveals ‘the truth’ about how he came to the UK

Sir Mo Farah has revealed he was “trafficked” into the UK illegally under the name of another child, saying he wants to tell his real story “whatever the cost”.

The four-time Olympic champion told a BBC documentary he was born Hussein Abdi Kahin, brought to the UK with a woman and her children under the name of another boy called Mohamed Farah.

Sir Mo said “the truth is I’m not who you think I am”, as he spoke of the traumatic events of his childhood after leaving war-torn Somaliland in east Africa.

He was warned by a barrister that although he was trafficked into the country as a small child and told authorities the truth, there is a “real risk” that his British nationality could be taken away.

However, a Home Office spokesperson said: “No action whatsoever will be taken against Sir Mo and to suggest otherwise is wrong.”

Speaking on the documentary The Real Mo Farah, the father of four, 39, said: “Most people know me as Mo Farah, but it’s not my name, or it’s not the reality.

“The real story is I was born in Somaliland, north of Somalia, as Hussein Abdi Kahin. Despite what I’ve said in the past, my parents never lived in the UK.