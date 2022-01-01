Soldier shoots young woman dead in Hargeisa.

A soldier with the Somaliland Supreme Court shot and killed a young woman employed with the Ministry of Agriculture.

Najma Abdillahi Maykal was shot dead on Monday by a soldier as she walked around the courthouse near the presidential palace while visiting her aunt.

Najma’s father, who spoke to the media, said the soldier was supporting his sister, who had previously got into an dispute with Najma.

Somaliland security forces immediately arrested the assailant, who tried to escape after shooting Najma.

Police are investigating the murder, and the girl’s father has demanded that the officer be brought to justice

