Somali leaders yet again Fail to Agree on Terms of Electoral Talks.

Talks between the federal government and regional states Presidents aimed at setting the ground for an agreement on the ongoing electoral talks collapsed Wednesday in Mogadishu.

Information Minister Osman Dubbe said in a video statement the talks yielded nothing because of intransigence by Jubbaland and Puntland.

Dubbe said the leaders of the two allied states had ‘dishonored’ the forum but did not indicate exactly where the differences lay.

The two allied leaders were yet to make a formal statement. An unsigned statement appearing on the state news agency SONNA similarly lay blame on Jubbaland and Puntland.

“The government is making it clear to the Somali people today that the two regional presidents of Puntland and Jubaland do not want elections to take place in this country based on the September 17th agreement and the February 16th memorandum of understanding,” the statement read part.

“It is unfortunate that these two Presidents of Puntland and Jubaland have become a roadblock that does not allow elections.”

The meeting was expected to deliberate on the agenda of the electoral talks as both sides remained adamant on the subject of the talks.

The failure by the leaders to agree on what would constitute the agenda of the talks now sets another round of disputes which could further lay waste prospects on an election in the country.