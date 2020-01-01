28 C
January 18, 2020
Cabdiraxmaan CabdiSahakuur Oo Sudhay Gudoomiyha Golaha Sarre Ee Baarlamaanka

Dad Badan Oo Ku Dhaawacmay Guri Lagu Tuntno Oo Bamgacmeed Lagu Qarxiyey

Amsterdam to buy out young people’s debt to offer ‘new start’

Somali military kills more than 40 al-Shabaab militants

New documentary follows Minneapolis father whose son attempted to join ISIS

Gabar Xabsiga La Dhigay Kadib Markii Ay Kufsi Been Ah Ku Eedeysay Xiddig Horay Usoo Maray Real Madrid.

Haweeneyda Ugu Taajirsan Qaarada Afrika Oo Isku Sharaxaysa Madaxweyne.

Taliyaha Booliiska Oo ka Hadlay Hooyo Sheegtay In Ilaalada Farmaajo ay Xoog kaga Haystaan Gabarteeda.

Aayatulaahi-ga Iran Salaadii Jimcaha ku Difaacay Ciidamadii soo Riday Diyaaradii Rakaabka Ee Ukraine.(Sawiro)

Kooxo Dhalinyaro Soomaali ah Oo Isku Dishay Dalka Giriiga.

More than 40 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed by the Somali National Army (SNA), officials said.

Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Taredishe told reporters the terrorists were killed after they attacked a military base in the middle Shabelle region.

More than 30 terrorists were wounded during the gunfight between the SNA and the Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated group, according to Somali military radio.

In a statement issued by the Defense Ministry, at least four soldiers were killed and three others were wounded during the attack.

Separately, in an operation against the group in the State of Jubaland, eight al-Shabaab fighters were killed, military official Ise Mohamud, told Anadolu Agency.

And the group attacked a police station in Afgoye, 30 kilometers southwest of the capital, Mogadishu.

Police officer Ibrahim Hassan confirmed the attack to Anadolu Agency but did not provide information about casualties.

