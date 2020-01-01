Somali region organized COVID 19 testing in Jijiga University

Laboratory facility for COVID 19 virus testing organized the Jijiga University, in Somali regional state, is launched on Saturday in the presence of the region’s acting president, Mustafa Mohammed Omar.

State-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) reported that the facility could test up to 240 samples per day. Samples from individuals showing COVID 19 related symptoms used to be sent to Addis Ababa where there is a testing facility, and had to wait for days to get results.

A month or so ago, Ethiopia had to send samples from individuals to South Africa to determine if they have contracted COVID 19 virus.

Now it is a different story. Ethiopia tests hundreds of people every day. As of April 11, 3500, people have been tested. Apart from the Federal government, regional governments are conducting tests on their own.

Amhara regional state and Somali regional have become the latest to organize testing for COVID 19. So far, no individual from the Somali region of Ethiopia is confirmed to have contracted the pandemic.

On Saturday, Addis Ababa City Administration and Tigray regional state announced that a house-to-house screening would be conducted starting from next week.