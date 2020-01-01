Somalia Confirms 69 New COVID-19 Cases

Somali health ministry on Saturday confirmed 69 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total tally of infections to 997.

Fawziya Abikar, health minister said four people recovered from the deadly respiratory disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 110.

Abikar said four patients succumbed to the disease in the last 48 hours, raising the total number of deaths to 48.

The spike in cases comes after the World Health Organization has warned that if the virus transmission is not slowed down rapidly, the patient surge and increasing demand for health care will overwhelm the country’s fragile health system.

The Horn of Africa nation has instituted measures to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 including closing schools, banning large gatherings and suspending international and domestic passenger flights. Enditem