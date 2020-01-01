Somalia opens ministry office rebuilt with QFFD funding

Under the patronage of Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullah Farmajo, the Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development’s building in Mogadishu was opened after its rebuilding and reconstruction with funding from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), coiciding with the country’s celebrations of the 60th anniversary of independence.

The building was inaugurated by Somalia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Mohamed Guled, Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development Jamal Mohamed Hassan, and Qatar’s ambassador to Somalia Hassan bin Hamza Hashem.

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of ministers and deputies of the Somali People’s Assembly, chairman of Somalia-Qatar Parliamentary Friendship Committee and a number of officials.

In his speech, Somalia’s deputy prime minister expressed his happiness at the opening of the beautiful and unique building, and thanked Qatar for its continuous support to his country in various fields.

The Somali minister of planning also thanked Qatar for supporting the rebuilding of the building, stressing the great importance of the project in contributing to the growth and development of Somalia.

For his part, Qatar’s ambassador Hashem praised the depth of bilateral relations, and congratulated the government and people of Somalia on the occasion of the country’s independence, highlighting Qatar’s support to the country in various fields.

He stressed Qatar’s support for the stability and sovereignty of Somalia, noting the importance of a project to rebuild the Ministry of Planning, which will contribute effectively to Somalia’s development.

This project is part of a $200mn development scheme by Qatar in Somalia. It includes building roads and rehabilitating government buildings, supporting education and creating job opportunities.