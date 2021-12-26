Somalia: The President Withdraws The Prime Minister’s Responsibility For Organizing The Elections

The Somali president announced on Saturday evening that he was withdrawing from his Prime Minister the responsibility of organizing the elections, long awaited and at the origin of a serious institutional crisis, the latter having “failed” in his responsibilities.

Tensions between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, known as Farmajo, and his Prime Minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble, are recurrent and this decision could trigger a new escalation at the top of this unstable state in the Horn of Africa.

“The Prime Minister failed to fulfill his duty to conduct an election which is based on the agreement of September 17, 2020”, Farmajo said in a statement, of this agreement signed more than 15 months ago and which was to serve as a guideline for the ballot.

The president calls for a consultative conference, bringing together the federal government, the Somali states and the authorities of the capital Mogadishu, to select “a competent leadership” which carries out the electoral process, which includes the election of representatives upper and lower chambers of parliament as well as that of the president.

This decision came a few hours after the dismissal of the chairman of the electoral commission, which the latter contested.

President since 2017, Farmajo saw his term expire on February 8 without being able to agree with regional leaders on the organization of elections, governed in Somalia by a complex and indirect electoral system.

The announcement in mid-April of the extension of his mandate for two years had provoked armed clashes in Mogadishu.

In a gesture of appeasement, Farmajo tasked Mr. Roble with organizing the elections. But in the months that followed, tensions between the two men continued and their standoff culminated on September 16 with the announcement by the Head of State of the suspension of the executive powers of the Prime Minister, a decision rejected by this last.

Farmajo and Roble finally agreed to bury the hatchet in late October, issuing a joint call to speed up the electoral process.

Elections for the upper house have concluded in all states except Galmudug, and votes began in early November for the lower house.

But the appointment of a president, some ten months after the end of Farmajo’s mandate, still seems a long way off.

Many observers believe that the crisis at the top of the state and the electoral stalemate are distracting attention from more important issues in Somalia, such as the Shebab insurgency that has rocked the country since 2007.

Although ousted from Mogadishu by force from the African Union (Amisom) in 2011, the shebab control large rural areas and regularly carry out attacks in the capital.