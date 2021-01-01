Somalia’s Farmajo designates Prime Minister to spearhead election process

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has tasked Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble with leading the country’s preparation for the delayed elections.

Farmajo made the announcement in an address to parliament on Saturday, days after he rescinded a decision to extend his mandate by two years.

“I would like to state that our PM Mohamed H. Roble will spearhead the process of preparations and the implementation of the electoral process including key election security arrangements to ensure elections take in a peaceful and stable atmosphere,” the president said.

The Horn of African country saw chaos erupt in the capital, Mogadishu, as pro-government forces clashed with opposition fighters over the failure to hold elections and the legitimacy of President Farmajo’s mandate following the expiry of his constitutional term on 8 February 2021.

The federal government cited an October 2020 parliamentary resolution that it said permitted the President to remain, but this was contested by others

Days after the Mogadishu chaos which prompted calls by the international community for dialogue, Farmajo rescinded the decision to extend his term.

No date has been announced yet for the vote, but Farmajo’s latest stand is expected to further calm the nation.