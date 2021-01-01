Somaliland defends Las Anod evictions, says was informed by security considerations.

Somaliland has defended his decision to evict residents from southern Somalia noting the move was motivated by security concerns.

In a statement seemingly reacting to Somali PM Mohamed Roble’s castigation of the evictions, Somaliland said it acted in the best interests of its territory while scorning the Somali Prime Minister for overreach. The breakaway region accused Roble of ‘sharing unfounded information and baseless accusations.’

It added that the evictions were motivated by issues pertaining to security, including appeals from the local communities and authorities in Las Anod district.

It also said that Intelligence reports and consultations indicated that the selected individuals were putting the safety of the local population at risk but was quick to add that they were deported in a manner that did not infringe on their rights and without damage or loss of property or personhood.

The breakaway region further rebuked Somalia for what it termed as interference of its sovereignty and threat to its territorial security. PM Mohamed Roble said Tuesday the ‘deportation’ amounted to mistreatment of people in their own land.

“Expelling Somalis from a Somali territory is shameful, ugly and dishonouring,” he said. “Ordering people who have been peacefully trading to leave for simply originally coming from the southern regions is unfortunate and will be recorded by history.”

Meanwhile the UN and a Consortium of NGOs in Somalia has also weighed in on the evictions noting they ‘deeply regretted’ the decision by Somaliland to expell fellow Somalis from their own country.

The two sides urged Somaliland government against further evictions noting the move violated human rights.