Somaliland delegates Elect First Six senators in Mogadishu

Six out of the 11 senators for Somaliland were today elected in Mogadishu.

Senate Speaker Abdi Hashi retained his seat after garnering 44 votes out of 46 possible votes.

His opponent Said Omar Hussein got nothing while two votes were declared invalid.



In the second seat, current Minister of Constitutional Affairs Salah Ahmed Jama was elected after defeating former Chief Justice Ibrahim Idle Suleiman by 29 to 12 votes.

The electoral commission confirmed that five votes got spoilt.

University of Minnesota don, Prof. Abdi Ismail Samatar and professor Mohamed Allabari who teaches geography at a US university faced off in the third race with Samatar emerging winner with 25 votes against Allabari’s 21.

The outgoing FGS Information Minister Osman Abukar Dubbe was elected as new senator after beating his challenger Abdikarim Mohamed Hassan by 28 to 17 votes. One vote got spoilt.

Layla Ahmed Ismail and Bilal Idris Abdillahi secured the fifth and sixth seats after defeating Mohamed

Mohamud Abdi and Zeinab Ahmed Boqore respectively.

The delegates are expected to fill the remaining five seats tomorrow.

Somaliland, like Puntland, is allocated 11 seats while all other Federal Member States get eight.