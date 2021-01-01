Somaliland poll team releases Senate candidates List.

The State Indirect Elections Team (SIET) for Somaliland has released the list of candidates who will contest for the senate race.

According to Senate speaker Abdi Hashi will run unopposed as he is the only candidate in his category.

Below is the list:

Seat 1:

Abdi Hashi Abdullahi

Seat two:

Ahmed Mohamed Qorane

Bashe Ahmed Ismail

Seat three:

Leyla Ahmed Ismail

Mohamed Mohamud Abdi

Seat four:

Deeqa Hassan Hussein

Hodan Abokor Hassan

Seat five

Prof Mohamed Mohamud Allabari

Prof Abdi Ismail Samatar

Abdirahman Osman Ali

Seat six:

Bilal Idrish Abdullahi

Saynab Ahmed Boqore

Seat seven:

Salah Ahmed Jamah

Ibrahim Idle Saleban

Seat eight:

Saiid Abdi Hussein

Jamah Abdullahi

Seat nine:

Abdirizaq Ahmed Ali

Hassan Abdi Gaas

Ahmed Mohamed

Seat 10:

Osman Abokor Dube

Abdikariim Mohamed Hassan

Seat 11:

Muna Omar Hassan

Naima Hassan Mohamud

Suad Hassan Mohamed