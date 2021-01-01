Somaliland poll team releases Senate candidates List.

The State Indirect Elections Team (SIET) for Somaliland has released the list of candidates who will contest for the senate race.
According to Senate speaker Abdi Hashi will run unopposed as he is the only candidate in his category.
Below is the list:
Seat 1:
Abdi Hashi Abdullahi
Seat two:
Ahmed Mohamed Qorane
Bashe Ahmed Ismail
Seat three:
Leyla Ahmed Ismail
Mohamed Mohamud Abdi
Seat four:
Deeqa Hassan Hussein
Hodan Abokor Hassan
Seat five
Prof Mohamed Mohamud Allabari
Prof Abdi Ismail Samatar
Abdirahman Osman Ali
Seat six:
Bilal Idrish Abdullahi
Saynab Ahmed Boqore
Seat seven:
Salah Ahmed Jamah
Ibrahim Idle Saleban
Seat eight:
Saiid Abdi Hussein
Jamah Abdullahi
Seat nine:
Abdirizaq Ahmed Ali
Hassan Abdi Gaas
Ahmed Mohamed
Seat 10:
Osman Abokor Dube
Abdikariim Mohamed Hassan
Seat 11:
Muna Omar Hassan
Naima Hassan Mohamud
Suad Hassan Mohamed