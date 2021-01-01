Heemaal News Network
english

Somaliland poll team releases Senate candidates List.

The State Indirect Elections Team (SIET) for Somaliland has released the list of candidates who will contest for the senate race.

According to Senate speaker Abdi Hashi will run unopposed as he is the only candidate in his category.

Below is the list:
Seat 1:
Abdi Hashi Abdullahi

Seat two:
Ahmed Mohamed Qorane
Bashe Ahmed Ismail
Seat three:

Leyla Ahmed Ismail
Mohamed Mohamud Abdi

Seat four:
Deeqa Hassan Hussein
Hodan Abokor Hassan

Seat five
Prof Mohamed Mohamud Allabari
Prof Abdi Ismail Samatar
Abdirahman Osman Ali

Seat six:
Bilal Idrish Abdullahi
Saynab Ahmed Boqore

Seat seven:

Salah Ahmed Jamah
Ibrahim Idle Saleban

Seat eight:
Saiid Abdi Hussein
Jamah Abdullahi

Seat nine:

Abdirizaq Ahmed Ali
Hassan Abdi Gaas
Ahmed Mohamed

Seat 10:

Osman Abokor Dube
Abdikariim Mohamed Hassan

Seat 11:

Muna Omar Hassan
Naima Hassan Mohamud
Suad Hassan Mohamed

Related posts

Asylum-seeking Djibouti footballer spends week in airport

Heemaal

WATCH: Somalia’s first women’s football team, the Golden Girls

Heemaal

28,000-year-old lion cub looks like it’s just sleeping

Heemaal