Carabta Oo La Ogaaday In Hubka Ugu Wayn Ee Ay Kala Hor Tagayaan Dagaamaynta Israil Tahay Cambaarayn

Booliska Oo Gacanta Ku Dhigay Haweenay Dishay Gabdhii La Gawracay Ee Maydkeega La Helay

“Anigaa Ah Madaxweynaha, Ciyaaryahanka & Tababaraha AC Milan” – Ibrahimovic Ka Dib Markii Uu Garaacay Juventus

Madaxweynhii Inkirsanaa Coronaviruska Oo Uu Ku Dhacay Xanuunkii

As students, they never had Somali teachers. Now they’re MN’s first Somali public school principals

Sizing up Somalia: a new offshore oil frontier in the making

Muslim woman who found ‘ISIS’ written on her Target Starbucks cup speaks out: ‘I felt humiliated, I felt enraged, I felt belittled.’

Somaliland refused Chinese demand to cease exchanges with Taiwan

Somalia opens ministry office rebuilt with QFFD funding

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

English News

The Somaliland government has refused to cut off exchanges with Taiwan amid pressure from the Chinese government. Last Wednesday, the two countries announced that they would be opening representative offices within each other’s borders.

Media reports say that the Chinese Ambassador to Somalia met with officials in Somaliland twice in an attempt to hamper ties between Somaliland and Taiwan.

Somaliland officials were told that if they ceased exchanges with Taiwan, then the Chinese government would establish a liaison office in Somaliland’s capital, Hargeisa.

Somaliland’s president and foreign minister told Chinese diplomats that they welcomed cooperation with all countries, including China. However, they rejected Chinese demands that they sever ties with Taiwan.

The East African state of Somaliland declared independence in 1991 after a civil war in Somalia. Although it does not have official diplomatic ties with any country, it has 20 representative offices in countries around the world, and countries and organizations, including the EU, the UK and the UN, maintain offices in its capital.

