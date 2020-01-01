26 C
Mogadishu
Wararkii U Danbeeyey

Agaasime Ka Tirsanaa Maamulka Gobolka Banaadir Oo Alshabaabnimo Loo Xukumay

St. Cloud clothing store caters to younger generation of Somali shoppers

Young Somalis Step in Where Government Fails

Somaliland Oo Si-cad U Beenisay Booqashada Farmaajo Ee Hargeysa.

Farmaajo Waynu kusoo Dhawaynaynaa Hargaysa”Boqor Buur-madaw.

Maayar Sacadka Saylac Oo MCH-ka Lawyacado Ka Dhex Xidhay Isu-dawaha Caafimaadka Ee Gobolka Salal. 

Borama:-Wasiir Saajinka Ganacsiga Oo Sheegey inuu Kursiga ka Fadhi Kari La’yahey Beeshiisa.

Koox Hubaysan Oo Wariyihii Univelsal ku Dilay Magalada Afgooye.

Xukuumada Oo ku Hanjabtay In Awood Ciidan Lagu Fulinayo Mashruuca Biyo Balaarinta Borama Ee Hakadka Galay.

Somaliland rejects proposed visit by Ethiopia PM, Somali president

Somaliland has rejected a planned joint visit by Somali president Mohamed Abdulahi Farmaajo and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

A high-ranking official in Somaliland had confirmed a proposed visit to Hargeisa by Abiy and Farmaajo on the initiative of the PM. Hargeisa is capital of Somaliland, an autonomous region of Somalia.

Voice of America journalist and author of “Inside AlShabab,” Harun Maruf posted a tweet that said Somaliland’s chairman of House of Elders Suleiman Mohamoud Aden as saying PM Abiy Ahmed was “pushing for a joint visit to Hargeisa by him and Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.”

It is the first concrete report of an information that started making the rounds on Twitter on Saturday evening when a post to that effect was made by one Khaalid Foodhaadhi.

A meeting between leaders of Somalia and Somaliland in Addis Ababa was brokered by Abiy last week after the 33rd African Union summit.

The Somali presidential spokesman confirmed that the “ice-breaking” meeting had indeed taken place between Farmaajo and Somaliland’s Muse Bihi.

Days later, Farmaajo made a public admission over excesses by the Siad Barre regime in the late eighties against Somaliland. An admission that received largely good comments on social media.

The planned joint visit to Hargeisa has also received positive traction as many people on social media see it as a positive first step towards finding an amicable solution to the longstanding rift between Somalia and Somaliland.

