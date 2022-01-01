Stoltenberg congratulates: – Looking forward to working with you

On Friday, it became clear that Giorgia Meloni, from the “Brothers of Italy” party, will become Italy’s first female prime minister. She forms a government together with Silvio Berlusconi and the far-right party the League.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg congratulates Italy’s new prime minister and says he looks forward to working with her.

– Congratulations on the appointment as Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, writes Stoltenberg in a Twitter message.

– Italy helped found NATO, has committed itself to the transatlantic bond and makes solid contributions to our security in a world that has become more dangerous. I look forward to working with you, he writes.

The 45-year-old took the oath in the presidential palace in Rome in front of the Italian president Sergio Mattarella on Saturday. Now she will lead the most right-wing government the country has had since the Second World War.