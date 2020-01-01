Tanzania’s Constitutional Minister Augustine Mahiga has died

31 C
Wararkii U Danbeeyey

Russian prime minister says he tested positive for coronavirus

Turkiga:- Imaaraatku Waxay Taageeraan Alshabaab Iyo Cadawga Muslimiinta

Trump Iyo Sirdoonkiisa Oo Isku Maandhaafsan Halka Uu Ka Yimid Covid-19

Berbera Oo Ku Waabariisatay Heerkul Sare Iyo Mashiinkii Laydhka Oo Laga raray Goobtii Uu Yaalay

Xisbiga Wadani Oo Si Adag Uga Hadlay Xariga Gudoomiyihii Xisbigooda Ee Awdal.

Somaliland Oo Gobolada U Kala Dirtay Agabka ka Hortaga Coronavirus.

Xanibaad Lagu soo Rogay Saldhigga Ciidanka Maraykanka Ee Jabuuti.

Axmed Madoobe Oo Si Adag Uga Jawaabay Eedeymo Uu kala Kulmay Heshiiskii Uu la Galay Mucaaridkiisa.

English News

Tanzania’s cabinet minister Mr. ambassador Dr. Augustine Mahiga has passed away today.

He was born on August 28, 1945. He served as FM from 2015 to 2019.

He previously served the Permanent Representative to the UN from 2003-2010 and as the Union Special Representative and Head of UN political Office for Somalia from 2010-2013.

In December 2015, he was nominated as member of parliament by President John Magufuli and after appointed with a cabinet as minister of foreign affairs.

He was currently serving as minister of constitution and justice.

He passed away today morning May 1st, 2020 in Dodoma city.

He died after a short illness in his home.

