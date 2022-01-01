The United States Imprisoned Chinese Citizens Accused of Espionage

The United States has charged 13 Chinese nationals with espionage, threats and attempts to steal high technology on behalf of Chinese intelligence.

This is confirmed by Minister of Justice Merrick Garland at a press conference on Monday evening.

– We will never accept attempts by foreign powers to undermine the American rule of law, said Merrick Garland.

The charges have a background in three separate investigations.

“The government of China sought to interfere with the rights and freedoms of individuals in the United States and to undermine our judicial system that protects those rights,” Garland said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray was also present.

– The US sees coordinated attempts by the Chinese authorities to lie, cheat and steal into competing technology sectors, says Wray.

According to the indictment, two of the accused, identified as Gouchun He and Zheng Wang, enlisted a person connected to US prosecutors. The purpose is said to have been to obtain information about the case the US has brought against the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei and to influence the outcome of the case.

The person is said to have received around 65.000$ in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin, but was a double agent and regularly reported to the FBI.