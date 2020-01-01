‘There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration’: Pompeo

It took only two answers for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to undermine America’s democratic example during a Tuesday press conference.

The nation’s top diplomat briefed reporters on some of his agency’s new initiatives. But he had to know he’d get questions on President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 election and his administration’s refusal to initiate the transition process to hand over power to President-elect Joe Biden.

Sure enough, a journalist asked whether a delay in the State Department’s transition efforts would harm national security. Instead of answering the question, Pompeo used the opportunity to undermine the election results.

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” he said, seemingly implying he expects his boss to prevail despite already having lost the race. He then chuckled, suggesting perhaps he was joking. (I contacted the State Department for clarification but didn’t immediately hear back.)

But joke or no, the president of the United States and his allies actively undermining the peaceful, democratic transfer of power is no laughing matter, and certainly not something the secretary of state should be making light of.