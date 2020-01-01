30 C
Mogadishu
January 13, 2020
Three non-local teachers killed in al Shabaab attack in Garissa

Three non-local teachers were killed in a suspected al Shabaab attack in Kamuthe area, Garissa county, police say.

A communication mast and a police post were also targeted in the Monday 1 am attack.
Garissa County Director of Education Khalif Isack said the three teachers were butchered by the militants at 1.30 am local time.

“It’s true they have butchered our three teachers. They were targeting male teachers. They spared the female teachers,” Isack said.

The militants also razed down the local health centre and destroyed the Safaricom mast, County Commissioner Meru Mwangi said.

Police officers drawn from Bura East police station are headed to the scene despite fears that the militias could have planted IEDs on the road.

The National Police Service confirmed that the telecommunications mast is partially damaged but operational and Security agencies are pursuing the attackers.

