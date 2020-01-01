28 C
Mogadishu
March 12, 2020
Wararkii U Danbeeyey

Trump Oo Eedeeyey Yurub Joojiyayna Dhamaan Duulimaadyadii Uga Tagi Jiray

Jilaagii Filimkii Captain Phillips Oo Laga Helay Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia suspends travel, flights to EU, several other countries over coronavirus

Ilhan Omar marries political consultant Tim Mynett

Ilhaan Cumar Oo La Aqal Gashay Tim Mynett

Farmaajo Oo Isbitaal ku Booqday Haweenay Mataano U Dhashay weriye ay Dileen Al-Shabaab.(Sawiro)

WHO Oo ku Dhawaaqday Caabuqa Corona Inuu yahay Musiibo Caalami ah.

Wasiirada A.Dibada Ee Somaliya iyo Kenya Oo Kulan ku Yeeshay Nairobi.

Barasaab Roba Oo ka Dayriyay Xaalada Colaadeed Oo ka Taagan Magalada Mandheera Ee Kenya.

Heemaal News Network
English News

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks said on Wednesday that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, learned they had the coronavirus. The 63-year-old Academy Award-winning actor is in Australia, where he was set to film a movie about the life of Elvis Presley.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia,” Mr. Hanks said in a statement. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

He added that he and Ms. Wilson “will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated,” he said.

Hanks is playing the role of Colonel Tom Parker, Presley’s eccentric manager who groomed the famous singer to stardom in the 1950s. Production on the film, which is being directed by Baz Luhrmann, is set to begin filming on Monday.

“The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world,” Warner Bros., the studio behind the film, said in a statement.

Australia has had more than 120 cases confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday.

