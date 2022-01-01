Travel ban in Uganda due to Ebola outbreak

Travel bans and night-time curfews have been introduced in two districts in Uganda that are the epicenter of an Ebola outbreak.

The Ministry of Health states that there have been 19 deaths and 58 confirmed cases of the deadly virus since the outbreak began on 20 September.

The authorities say that the outbreak is concentrated in the districts of Mubende and Kassanda in the center of the country and has not reached Kampala, home to 1.5 million people, although a married couple has tested positive in the city.

In a televised address on Saturday, President Yoweri Museveni ordered a travel ban, a nighttime curfew and the closure of markets, churches and bars for 21 days in the two affected districts.

Trucks with goods can still drive in and out of the districts, but all other transport, including passenger transport, in and out will be suspended.

– If you are in Mubende or Kassanda, you must stay there for 21 days, said Museveni, who has already banned traditional healers from treating the sick and told police to arrest anyone with Ebola symptoms who refuses to self-isolate.

Ebola is spread by body fluids and is very deadly. The virus is difficult to control, especially in larger cities.