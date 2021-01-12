Trump acknowledged he bears some blame for Capitol riot in conversation with McCarthy

President Trump acknowledged that he bears some blame for the Capitol riot last week during a conversation with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, a source familiar told Fox News.

Two sources say McCarthy R-Calif., relayed the president’s sentiment on a call Monday with the House GOP Conference.

McCarthy, on the call Monday with Republicans, agreed that Trump bore blame for the unrest which sent Congress into lockdown as they tried to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election last week.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.