Trump’s lawyer pending

Trump’s lawyer David Warrington of the law firm Dhillon Law Group had not confirmed on Friday whether Trump has received the subpoena the Congressional Committee brought on Friday, where he is asked to explain himself under oath by November 14 about the congressional storming.

. But Warrington said late Friday that the legal team will review and analyze the document and follow up with the necessary response.

It is unclear how Trump and his lawyers will respond. Trump could comply with the order, or he could negotiate with the committee and announce that he opposes the subpoena. He can also ignore the summons completely. Trump can also go to court to stop the subpoena.

President Joe Biden was asked about the subpoena in an interview with MSNBC on Friday.

Biden would not give his opinion on what he thinks Trump should do. But when asked if he thinks Trump should comply with the request, Biden replied:

– To me, it seems sensible to do so, he said.