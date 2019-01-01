Turkey’s police special operations chief in Somalia

Turkey’s police special operations chief is in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu to boost cooperation between the two countries, the Turkish Embassy in Somalia said Monday.

In a statement, the embassy said the Chief of the Special Police Unit of the Turkish National Police, Selami Turker, paid an official visit to Somalia.

“He met with Somali officials and had the opportunity to exchange views on the ongoing cooperation between our two countries,” it said.

The embassy said that Turker also participated in celebrations for Somali Police Day as the chief special guest.

“In addition, he attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Somali Special Police Forces H.Q. building,” the embassy added.

Kenya and Somalia are among the East African countries that have benefited from free Turkish police training to boost security in the region.

The police training offered included courses in basic intelligence, pedestrian and mobile tracking, counter-terrorism, organized crime, shooting techniques and tactics, guarding VIPs, police defense tactics, intelligence in combating global terrorism, crisis/hostage negotiation, protecting important premises against terrorism, and cybercrimes.