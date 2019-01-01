29 C
Mogadishu
December 23, 2019
Wararkii U Danbeeyey

Somaliland Oo Joojisay Dawooyinkii Uga Iman-jiray Muqdisho.

Turkey’s police special operations chief in Somalia

Somaliland Oo Sharuud kale ku Xirtay Wada-hadalada Somaliya.

Qatar provides computers, printers & wireless devices to Somali Civil Aviation Authority

Five sentenced to death over killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Gudigii Somaliland Ee Qaadhaanka Siday Oo Lagu soo Dhaweeyay Baladweyne.

Ciidamada Syria Oo soo Ridday Gantaallo Uga Yimid Israel.

Odayaasha Beesha Aadan Yoonis Oo si Adag Uga Hadlay Dilkii Wajeele.

Ceeryaamo Sababtay Shilka 60 Gaari Oo ka Dhacay Maraykanka.(Sawiro)

Ciidamo Gadoodsan Oo Maanta Xirtay Wadada U Dhaxeysa Garoowe & Boosaaso.

Heemaal News Network
English News

Turkey’s police special operations chief in Somalia

Turkey’s police special operations chief is in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu to boost cooperation between the two countries, the Turkish Embassy in Somalia said Monday.

In a statement, the embassy said the Chief of the Special Police Unit of the Turkish National Police, Selami Turker, paid an official visit to Somalia.

“He met with Somali officials and had the opportunity to exchange views on the ongoing cooperation between our two countries,” it said.
The embassy said that Turker also participated in celebrations for Somali Police Day as the chief special guest.
“In addition, he attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Somali Special Police Forces H.Q. building,” the embassy added.
Kenya and Somalia are among the East African countries that have benefited from free Turkish police training to boost security in the region.
The police training offered included courses in basic intelligence, pedestrian and mobile tracking, counter-terrorism, organized crime, shooting techniques and tactics, guarding VIPs, police defense tactics, intelligence in combating global terrorism, crisis/hostage negotiation, protecting important premises against terrorism, and cybercrimes.

