32 C
Mogadishu
April 13, 2020
Wararkii U Danbeeyey

Erogan Oo Ka Diiday Is Casilaad Wasiir Ka Tirsan Xukuumadiisa Oo La Canbaareeyey

Turkish air defense system shoots down Russian-made chopper

Cimilada Kulul Ma Hakin Kartaa Fidintaaka Covid?

Magaalooyinka Hargaysa Iyo Boorama Oo Laga Helay Dad Cusub Oo Qaba Covid

Xildhibaan Afartiisa Xaas Keenay Baarlamaanka Si Uu Ugu Faano

Victor Font:- Barcelona Way Baaba’day Dhaqaale Ahaan Iyo Niyad Ahaanba

Muqdisho Oo Bandoo Lagu Soo Rogay

Julian Assange fathered two children while hiding in Ecuadoran Embassy, partner says

Julian Assange Oo Qareentiisii Labbo Cunug Oo Qarsoodiya Kaga Dhalay Safaarada Ecuador

Trump Signs Executive Order to Mine the Moon for Minerals

Heemaal News Network
English News

Turkish air defense system shoots down Russian-made chopper

A Turkish air defense system managed to shoot down a Russian-made chopper in the northern region of Libya on Sunday, the Libyan National Army (LNA) confirmed.

According to the LNA, their Russian-made Mi-35 helicopter was flying over the Misrata area, when their chopper was hit by air defense missiles belonging to the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces and their allies.

The LNA said all of the personnel on board the Mi-35 were killed during the incident on Sunday.

“According to the data that appeared several hours ago, the Turkish air defense system, which is allegedly the HISAN system, shot down an Mi-35 attack helicopter, on board of which there were three crew members. The helicopter was shot down near the city of Misrata,” the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported.

The Government of National Accord forces and their allies are heavily supported by Turkey, as the latter has provided the GNA with military equipment and personnel to help fend off the LNA.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More