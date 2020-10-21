Two killed in bomb blast in Somali capital

At least two people were killed Tuesday, and three others were wounded, when a bomb blast targeted the nation’s immigration and naturalization chief in Mogadishu, according to officials.

Police captain Abdifatah Hassan confirmed the deaths to Anadolu Agency.

The attack occurred near the busy KM4 intersection in the capital.

Government spokesman Ismail Mukhtar Oronjo told the Turkish news agency the attack targeted Mohamed Aden Kofi, head of the Immigration and Naturalization Service.

“A roadside bomb blast targeted the immigration chief. He survived the attack but three security guards were wounded,” he said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated terrorist group, al-Shabaab, have carried out attacks in Somalia.