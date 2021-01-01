U.S. Africa Command forces conduct strike on al-Shabaab compound (AFRICOM)

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command forces conducted one airstrike in the vicinity of Buulo Fulaay, Somalia Jan. 13, 2021.

Initial assessments indicate the strike killed one al-Shabaab personnel and destroyed one compound.

The command’s initial assessment is that no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this operation.

“This strike in Buulo Fulaay combined with recent strikes, shows our resolve and degrades al-Shabaab’s ability to threaten Somalia and its neighbors,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dagvin Anderson, Joint Task Force – Quartz commander. “Side by side with our partners, we plan to leave no safe place for al-Shabaab to hide.”

Joint Task Force – Quartz operations support U.S. Africa Command and international efforts that promote a peaceful and stable Somalia. Violent extremist organizations like al-Shabaab present long-term threats to U.S. and regional interests.

Source AFRICOM