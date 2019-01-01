U.S. delivers 54 new military vehicles to Djibouti

The United States this week delivered 54 new Humvees to Djibouti as part of a $31-million train-and-equip military partnership between the countries.

The U.S. Africa Command confirmed the arrival of the military vehicles, saying they “will be delivered to the Armed Forces of Djibouti for use by its Rapid Intervention Battalion.”

“With the delivery of these vehicles, we will increase the capability of the (Rapid Intervention Battalion) to conduct mounted patrols and respond quickly to any mission,” Army Capt. Michael Simpson, who is leading the U.S. training effort in Djibouti, said in a statement.

AFRICOM said it considered Djibouti to be a key partner to the U.S. on security, regional stability and humanitarian efforts across the region.