Shir Waynayne Aayo ka Tashi Oo Beelaha Lughaya kaga Dhawaaqeen Borama.

Kenya Oo Xuduuda Ka Furtay Xero Lagu Tababarayo Ciidan Beeleed Taageera Madoobe

Somaliland Oo Saaka Wafti U Dirtay Soomaliya

Maxckamada Caalamiga Ee ICC Oo Dacwad Ku Oogtay Israel

Mourinho Oo Ku Weeraray Arsenal Tababaraha Cusub Ee Ay Magacaabeen

Mesut Ozil Oo Fariin U Diray Macalinka Cusub Ee Arsenal

Daughter hoping to see father again praises gov’s decision

Somalia Upstream Fiscal & Regulatory Guide – Government has Launched its First Offshore Licensing Round, which will continue into 2020

Dadaab Refugees Call for Better, More Standard Support

Erdogan says Turkey won’t be silent over mercenaries in Libya

U.S. delivers 54 new military vehicles to Djibouti

The United States this week delivered 54 new Humvees to Djibouti as part of a $31-million train-and-equip military partnership between the countries.

The U.S. Africa Command confirmed the arrival of the military vehicles, saying they “will be delivered to the Armed Forces of Djibouti for use by its Rapid Intervention Battalion.”

“With the delivery of these vehicles, we will increase the capability of the (Rapid Intervention Battalion) to conduct mounted patrols and respond quickly to any mission,” Army Capt. Michael Simpson, who is leading the U.S. training effort in Djibouti, said in a statement.

AFRICOM said it considered Djibouti to be a key partner to the U.S. on security, regional stability and humanitarian efforts across the region.

