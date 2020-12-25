U.S. hits al-Shabaab compound

The initial assessment concluded the strike damaged the compound and several al-Shabaab fighters fled, thwarting nefarious activity.

The command currently assesses no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this operation. Efforts to disrupt enemy operations, as well as monitor and apply pressure to the al-Shabaab network continue.

“U.S. Africa Command continues to maintain a sharp focus on East African threats,” said U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Heidi Berg, U.S. Africa Command director of intelligence.

“Al-Shabaab seeks to not only destroy governance and security in Somalia, but target innocent civilians in Kenya and elsewhere. We will continue to monitor and maintain pressure to the network.”

U.S. Africa Command and its international partners recognize the importance of stability in Somalia. Security is one critical stabilizing pillar alongside governance and economic opportunity.

U.S. Africa Command remains committed to working with East African countries to help provide political, economic, and physical stability in the region.

U.S. Africa Command will continue to work with international and African partners to ensure long-term security in Somalia to the Federal Government of Somalia and its Member States.