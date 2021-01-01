UN, local aid agencies decry Forceful evictions in Las’anod.

The UN and other aid agencies in Somalia have expressed regrets on the forced evixtion of hundreds Somalis by Somaliland government.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA and the NGO Consortium also noted the Somaliland administration was planning to evict more residents from Las’anod.

“The humanitarian community deeply regrets the arrest and subsequent forced displacements of more than 1,000 women, children and men from Las’anod, Sool Region on 2 and 3 October,” the two organisations said in a joint statement.

These forcibly displaced people are now camping on the outskirts of Galkayo, Mudug Region and Garowe in Nugaal Region.

They are in urgent need of protection and humanitarian assistance. Thousands more are reportedly on the way, the two aid bodies added.

According to the UN the evictees had been living in Las’anod for about 20 years.

Meanwhile South West president Abdiasis Lafta-gareen announced the formation of a taskforce Monday to mobilise resources for the resettlement of the evictees who originally came from South West state.

The task force would also travel to Las’anod to engage with the Somaliland administration to safeguard the property of the evictees.