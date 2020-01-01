32 C
Mogadishu
April 9, 2020
Wararkii U Danbeeyey

Dowlada Somaliya Oo Maanta Lagu Wareejiyay Qalabka Baaritaanka Caronavirus.(Sawiro)

Duqa Muqdisho Oo ka Digay Inuu Faraha ka Baxo la Tacaalida Coronavirus.

Madaxweyne Farmaajo Oo Caafimaad U Rajeeyay Raysal wasaaraha UK, Boris Johnson.

Wadaad Caan Ah Oo Finland Ugu Geeryooday Covid 19

Vanderlei Luxemburgo Claims Ronaldo Wore Diapers During 1999 Copa America Tournament

Waa Maxay Sababtii Uu Ronaldo Xafaayad U Xiran Jiray Kulamada Qaar?

Maxkamada Sarre Oo Dawlada Fadaraallka Ku Xukuntay In Ay Mag Dhaw Siiso Sheekh Sahriif

One in every 100 Norwegian Somalis has tested positive for coronavirus

Maraykanka & Britain Oo Dadkii Ugu Badnaa COVID-19 Ugu Dhintay 24 Saac Ee Ugu Denbeeyay.

Wasiirka Caafimaadka DDS Itoobiya Oo Sheegay In Ay Hayaan Dad Looga Shakisan-yahay Coronavirus.

Former Brazil and Real Madrid manager Vanderlei Luxemburgo told an embarrassing story over the weekend about his former player Ronaldo, who announced his retirement from soccer last week.

According to the New York Daily News, Luxemburgo claimed that Ronaldo wore adult diapers during the 1999 Copa America tournament:

It appears the diet pills the “Phenomenon” was taking at the time to control his burgeoning weight problems had some really, really unpleasant side effects.
Luxemburgo reportedly said that the two “explored every possible way” of getting Ronaldo to lose weight.

“The [team] doctor gave him medicine, Xenical, which was effective, but it also accelerated his bowel movements,” Luxemburgo said. “So, in order to avoid any ‘incidents,’ the player had to wear diapers, which embarrassed him.”

The soccer star still managed to score five goals and led La Selecao to its sixth Copa America title. He also won the Golden Boot with teammate Rivaldo.

