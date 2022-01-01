Western countries ask the UN for a drone investigation in Ukraine

France, Great Britain, Germany and the United States are asking UN Secretary-General António Guterres for an independent investigation into what is supposed to be the use of Iranian drones in Ukraine.

In the letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the Security Council, the three countries write that drone sales from Iran to Russia are in violation of a resolution from the UN Security Council.

The United States also requires an investigation. In a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday, US envoy Jeffrey DeLaurentis said that “the UN must investigate any violation of Security Council resolutions and we must not allow Russia or others to prevent or threaten the UN from carrying out its mandate”.

Russia’s UN ambassador Vassiliy Nebenzia rejects the claim. He calls the accusations “even more fake news about alleged shipments to Russia.” He adds that Russia must reconsider its cooperation with the UN if an investigation is carried out.

Iran itself denied the drone allegations earlier this week, but diplomatic sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Iran has promised to sell drones and missiles to Russia. An Iranian diplomat then rejected that such transfers violate the Security Council resolution from 2015.

– Where and how the weapons are used is not the seller’s problem. We do not take sides in the Ukraine war, as the West does. We want an end to the crisis through diplomatic means, said the diplomat.