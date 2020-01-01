Wife Of Charged Ex-MPD Officer Derek Chauvin Files For Divorce

29 C
Wararkii U Danbeeyey

Xaalada Kiisaska Coronavirus Ee Somaliya Oo Laga War-bixiyay.

Sare U Kac ku Yimid Tiradda Kiisaska Covid 19 Ee Dalka Jabuuti

Trump Oo Sheegay Inuu U Diyaariyay Aay Arxan-daran Dibad-baxayaasha Aqalka Cad Rabay Inay Galaan.

Maydka Ex Safiir Xamuud Samraan Al Kuwaiti Oo Soomaliya Laga Qaaday

Baaritaano Laga Bilaabay Goobtii Lagu Laayay Dhalinyaradii Laga Afdubtay Caafimaadka.(Sawiro)

Angle Markel Oo Diiday In Ay Ka Qayb Gasho Shir Uu Trump Qorshihiisa Badalay

Guddida Ka Hortagga COVID 19 Ee Somaliland Oo Xisaab Celin Sameeyay

Isbitalka Borama Oo si KMG ah Loogu Wareejiyay Anbalas Iyo Tiim Caacifaad Oo la Tacaalaya Xaaladaha Covid 19

English News

A lawyer has issued a statement from the wife of the now-arrested and charged former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, and she said she has filed for divorce.

“This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy. She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin,” reads the statement released by Sekula Law Offices.

“While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time,” the statement continued.
Meanwhile, on Friday, John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced that Chauvin, 44, of Oakdale, was taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, who said that Chauvin was arrested in Minneapolis. There was some speculation that he had gone to a home in Florida.

“We have now been able to put together the evidence that we need. Even as late as yesterday afternoon, we did not have all that we needed,” Freeman said, before saying that he was unable to speak to specific pieces of evidence and which one specifically was needed to file charges.

“This is by far the fastest that we’ve ever charged a police officer,” Freeman said.

